New York, May 6: Met Gala 2025 will always remain special for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, as on Monday, she made her debut at Hollywood's biggest fashion night and publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time For her first-time appearance at the Met Gala, Kiara opted for a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Kiara brought an ethereal presence to the blue carpet, radiating grace, strength, and a glowing embrace of motherhood.

The look also paid homage to the late Andre Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon, through a dramatic double-panelled cape--a nod to his iconic silhouettes and influence on the fashion world. Speaking about her Met Gala debut, Kiara said, "Making my Met Gala debut at this point in my life, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special. When my stylist, Anaita, approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code 'Tailored for You.' Inspired by the legacy of Andre Leon Talley, we reflected on what it means to show up with intention, individuality, and strength. This is a silent tribute to that -- it's a reminder that everything we do paves the way for the next generation." Met Gala 2025: Reliance Industries Limited Director Isha Ambani Serves Looks in Designer Anamika Khanna’s Creation.

Kiara looked stunning in a black gown that she paired with the golden breastplate. She also relied on accessories and wore charms on her nails along with chunky golden jewellery on her fingers. Her wavy hairdo gave a cute touch to her overall appearance. In no time, Kiara's husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and expressed excitement about Kiara's Met Gala debut. He shared a video that showcased what went on behind the creation of Kiara's Met Gala look. He was all hearts. Met Gala 2025: Rihanna Reveals Third Pregnancy With A$AP Rocky, Flaunts Baby Bump at High-Fashion Event.

Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Baby Bump at Met Gala Debut

You did great, MAMA. ♥️#KiaraAdvani’s iconic MET Gala debut also marked her as the first Indian actress to walk the carpet with a baby bump.#Trending pic.twitter.com/OJs8Zk4UUE — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 5, 2025

Filmmaker Karan Johar also gave a shoutout to Kiara over her Met Gala debut. "Look at this beauty!!! So stunning Ki. Mommy glow and fashion to bestow.....Love you Kiara. So gorg," he wrote. Kiara was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

