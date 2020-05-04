MHA Issues Advisory Considering Rising COVID-19 Infection Among Police, Security Forces

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 4: Concerned over increasing cases of COVID-19 infections among police and security forces, the Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to all states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces, drawing attention to the guidelines issued by Union Home Ministry on safety at the workplace.

MHA has also asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter-state cargo movement. Addressing a media briefing here today, Joint Secretary (Home Affairs), Punya Salila Srivastava said: "MHA has asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter-state cargo movement. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

MHA Control Room Number 1930 and NHAI helpline number 1033 may be used by drivers / transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to lockdown."

"Ministry of Home Affairs' control room is working 24x7 and has acted upon around 12,000 grievances, till May 3, 2020," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)