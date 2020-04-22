MHA Welcomes WB Govt's Decision to 'cooperate' with IMCTs in Taking Stock of COVID-19 Situation in State

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has welcomed West Bengal government's assurance that it will help the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) constituted by the MHA to take stock of the situation regarding COVID-19 in West Bengal. In a letter to Home Ministry, West Bengal's Chief Secretary has assured that the state will follow the order under Disaster Management Act and the directions of the Supreme Court regarding the assessment of the ground-level situation in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown. "West Bengal's Chief Secretary has written a letter to Home Ministry and has assured that they will follow the order under the Disaster Management Act and directions of the Supreme Court. The Home Ministry welcomes this decision of West Bengal government," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. The Home Ministry had set up two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to take stock of the situation regarding COVID-19 in West Bengal. "Home Ministry had set up Inter-ministerial Central teams- 2 of them to take stock of the situation regarding COVID-19 in West Bengal. Since IMCT was not getting support from State, Home Ministry wrote a letter to the state government," she said.Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha had said that it has come to the notice of the central government that the teams have been "specifically restrained" from making any visits and assessing the ground-level situation, which amounts to "obstructing the implementation of the Orders issued by the Central Government"."It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that both the IMCTs, at Kolkata and Jalpaiguri respectively, have not been provided with the requisite co-operation by the State and local authorities. In fact, they have been specifically restrained from making any visits, interacting with health professionals and assessing the ground-level situation. This amounts to obstructing the implementation of the Orders issued by the Central Government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and equally binding directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the letter read.Bhalla added that the state is "directed to comply with the MHA order dated April 19, 2020, and make all necessary arrangements for the IMCTs to carry out such responsibilities as have been entrusted to them vide the aforesaid Order".Bhalla has also said that the teams comprised of public health specialists and officers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) "whose expertise can be leveraged by the State Government for management of COVID-19 pandemic".The MHA said that these teams were deputed under the authority conferred on the Central Government under Section 35 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, sub-clause 1 of which states that: "...the Central Government shall take all such measures as it deems necessary or expedient for the purpose of Disaster Management."Bhalla also quoted a Supreme Court observation that state governments will comply with the directives and orders issued by the Union of India in the interest of public safety."The said observations of the Supreme Court must be treated as directions and faithfully complied with. In view of the powers exercised by the Central Government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the clear directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the obligations imposed on the State Governments in the interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19 must be strictly followed," Bhalla said in his letter. (ANI)

