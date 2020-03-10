Mohun Bagan Win I-League Title with Four Rounds Still to Go

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Mohun Bagan on Tuesday won the I-League title with four rounds still to go in the competition.Mohun Bagan achieved the feat after defeating Aizawl FC 1-0 here at the Kalyani Stadium. With this win, the side has become the second team in the history of the tournament to clinch I-League with four rounds still left."FULL-TIME @Mohun_Bagan are the #HeroILeague Champions," the official handle of I-League tweeted.Heading into the match, Mohun Bagan had a 13-match unbeaten record and they needed just two points to secure the title.With this win, Bagan now has 39 points from 16 matches, while the second-placed side East Bengal has 23 points from 16 matches.In the match against Aizawl FC, Baba Diawara registered the goal for Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute.Mohun Bagan will next take on East Bengal on Sunday, March 15. (ANI)

