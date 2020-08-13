Ahmedabad, Aug 13: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region, predicting heavy rainfall till August 16. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in most other parts of the state during this period.

Meanwhile, several parts of south and central Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, authorities said.

The IMD's Ahmedabad centre issued the red alert for Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, Dwarka and Jamnagar in Saurashtra, as well as for the Union territory of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Accordingly, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the state coast till August 16.

A red alert indicates that heavy downpour could cause major damage to kutcha houses and roads, disrupt traffic, waterlogging in underpasses and reduced visibility increasing risk of road accidents, it said.

"Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas on Thursday, Gujarat is very likely to experience an active wet spell for the next five days," the IMD said.

Light to moderate rains are likely at most places in Gujarat, with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions till August 16, it said.

Parts of Panchmahal, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts in south and central Gujarat witnessed heavy showers on Wednesday.

As per the data from the state emergency operation centre, Jambughoda taluka in Panchmahal district received 154 mm rainfall, followed by Pardi in Valsad with 128 mm and Gandevi in Navsari district with 101 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm.

Mandvi in Surat received 90 mm rainfall during this period, it stated. A state highway in Devbhoomi Dwarka district and 79 panchayat roads in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra were closed due to water-logging, an official said.

