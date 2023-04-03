New Delhi, April 3 : Motorola's pioneering spirit has proven to be a critical part of progressing the mobile industry to what it is today. From delivering the world's first commercially available 5G-upgradable smartphone to the first clamshell smartphone, we have a rich heritage in rewriting how people access and experience innovation. vivo X Fold2 Foldable Smartphone To Debut Next Month, Officially Confirmed; Check Key Details Here.

But perhaps the most defining moment in mobile tech history came exactly 50 years ago on April 3, 1973, when Martin Cooper, former Motorola VP and Director of R&D, used the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X to make the world's first commercial mobile phone call from Sixth Avenue in New York City. It marked a pivotal point in time for society as we no longer had to sit by a landline or wait for a page to ensure we didn't miss a call. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 Major Specs and Features Confirmed Prior to Tomorrow’s Launch in India.

It meant we could communicate with anyone, any time, from anywhere. "When I made the first public portable cell phone call on April 3, 1973, I knew it was only the beginning; that Motorola and the cellphone industry were starting a revolution in personal communications," said Martin Cooper. "Since then, there have been a huge number of pivotal innovations, many of them created by Motorola. The first fifty years were only the warm-up. There will be many more exciting advancements that will transform humanity."

First Call at 50: An interview with Martin Cooper (Watch Video):

50 years later, we're proud to say that Motorola has continued to be at the forefront of a number of other industry-defining technologies, patents, and game-changing innovations that have shaped the world as we know it. We've come a long way since the release of the DynaTAC 8000X, which measured more than a foot long and weighed almost 2 pounds at the time.

Some examples include the original RAZR V3, a device that came to market in the early 2000s, a time when mobile design had become predictable. Popular for its unique clamshell design and thin appearance, RAZR V3 continues to be a globally iconic piece of technology today. "Having been at Motorola for over 20 years, I've had the opportunity to bear witness to many of these iconic innovations," said Sergio Buniac, President of Motorola. "Innovation is in our DNA. We've revolutionized the industry countless times and we're eager to continue to play this pivotal role in shaping the industry's future."

On April 3, 2019, the moto z3 combined with the 5G moto mod TM became the world's first commercially available smartphone to connect to 5G. Since then, we've been determined to democratize 5G technology bringing blazing-fast 5G speeds to the mid-tier through our moto g family. We've also been key in pushing the boundaries of alternative form factors. In 2019, we launched the world's first clamshell smartphone - the motorola razr - which brought consumers portability without sacrificing the functionalities of a full-sized smartphone display. We've also introduced innovations like the neckband, a wearable 5G device that redefines the role of the smartphone by allowing you to display content to more immersive screens around you.

And most recently, we unveiled a rollable smartphone concept device. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue to test the boundaries of mobile technology and look forward to sharing more in this space. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Mobility Asia Pacific, added, "Motorola has been at the forefront of meaningful consumer innovation in the mobile industry, for over 50 years. We constantly challenge the status quo and have been behind several global firsts - from the world's first 5G capable smartphone to the world's first clamshell smartphone, constantly devising ways to empower consumers with enriching experiences.

With over 50 years of leadership in innovation, we are uniquely positioned to set new trends that transform the lives of our consumers as we look at disrupting the future of mobile technology." We started the year with the launch of an all-new and exceptional variant of the motorola edge 30 fusion - Viva Magenta, the world's first smartphone in the Pantone color of 2023 which saw incredible love and exceptional consumer demand in India. To commemorate the love received, on this special occasion of the 50th anniversary of the first commercial phone call, fresh stocks of this premium smartphone have been made available on Flipkart.

Link to the website: https://www.motorola.in/50-years-page Be sure to follow along on Instagram (@motorolain), Facebook (@motorolaIN), Twitter (@motorolaindia) and LinkedIn (@motorolaindia) to not miss any important updates. Legal disclaimersCertain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. (c)2023 Motorola Mobility LLC

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)