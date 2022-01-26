The wait is finally over. Actor Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar's wedding preparations have begun, and that too in Goa. All thanks to Mouni's close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia for sharing glimpses of the couple's mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Arjun Bijlani Shares A Glimpse Of Actress’ Mehendi Ceremony (View Pics And Videos).

For the haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery. Suraj also wore a full-white outfit for the occasion. Speaking of the mehendi ceremony, the 'Gold' actor opted for a yellow lehenga. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Start, Actress Looks Gorgeous in a White Dress at Her Haldi Ceremony (Watch Video).

Look at the happines on his face seeing his best friend getting married 😭❤️ | #ArNi #Mouniroy #ArjunBijlani | pic.twitter.com/Jmc3RQarUz — Riya Royezada (@Ranjhandheer_) January 26, 2022

Exclusive! Haldi Ceremony of the Bride to be @Roymouni #MouniRoy pic.twitter.com/ydTzt7R3EZ — R I S H 👑 (@kunfaayakun_) January 26, 2022

Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded a Boomerang video of Mouni and her henna-decorated arms as she pouted for the camera. Mandira also posted a few pictures with Mouni and Suraj. "Mon, Suraj...and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know," she captioned the post. Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other, will tie the knot on January 27.

