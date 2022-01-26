Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started and pictures from the actress’ haldi and mehendi ceremonies have taken internet by storm. Mouni’s colleague and dear pal Arjun Bijlani has shared a glimpse of the former’s mehendi function and it’s unmissable.

Arjun Bijlani With Soon-To-Be Bride

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy’s Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish (@sbsabpnews)

Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mounixworld

Team Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lovertasus_album (@tasulovesmou.r)

