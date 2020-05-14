Madhya Pradesh: Bus Collides With Truck Near Guna Town, 8 Migrant Workers Dead, Nearly 50 Injured

TS Baghel, ASP Guna (Photo Credits: ANI)

Guna, May 14: Eight migrant workers were killed and nearly 50 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the victims were on their way to Uttar Pradesh border from Maharashtra, Cantt police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said. Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby district hospital. Policemen involved in the rescue work were later quarantined in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, another police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)