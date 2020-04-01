Mumbai: 13 Booked for Riding Two-wheelers Amid Lockdown

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Police on Wednesday registered offences against at least 13 persons who were found riding two-wheelers at Dongri in South Mumbai despite the lockdown, an official said.

Their two-wheelers were seized as part of the action, he said.

"The action was taken this morning during police check at SVP Road in Dongri. The police found that these people were riding the vehicles although they did not have any any emergency work," he said.

The state government has issued specific orders about the movement of vehicles on the road to contain spread of the coronavirus, he added.

"As all those two-wheeler riders violated the orders, offences were registered against them under IPC sections 188, 271, 34 at Dongri Police Station, the official said.

