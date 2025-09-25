Mumbai, September 25: A car caught fire inside the southbound tunnel on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday, prompting authorities to divert traffic at Haji Ali and the Worli Connector, as per the police. Minor traffic congestion was reported in the southbound Coastal Road tunnel, but the situation has now been cleared. Motorists have been advised to take alternate routes. Mumbai Coastal Road Shut: Traffic Movement Halted on Both Sides Due to Car Fire, Videos Surface.

Car Catches Fire in Coastal Road Tunnel in Mumbai

Fire in a car in the coastal road south bound tunnel today morning. https://t.co/vytDtSrVzT pic.twitter.com/ogtVHLNrKZ — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 25, 2025

No further details on the cause of the fire or any casualties have been provided so far. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)