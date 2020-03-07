Namaste Orchha Festival Commences in Madhya Pradesh

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The three-day-long Namaste Orchha festival kick-started here on Friday to promote tourism by showcasing the rich culture and history of the town.The festival was organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to promote the state as a leading tourism destination.It was jointly inaugurated by Minister of Commercial Tax Brijendra Singh Rathore, Minister of Culture Vijaylaxmi Sadho and Chief Secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty. The inaugural ceremony was hosted by actress Gauhar khan and Swanand Kirkire.Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty said, "It is the finest tourism destination and out of all the foreigners who come to visit Madhya Pradesh about one-third visit small place Orchha"."The three-day festival is only to ensure that it provides a kick start to the tourism potential of Orchha and economic development of the area and culture," he added.Meanwhile, Brijender Singh Rathore announced the construction of the bridge for Betwa and the Jamni river."Permission has been granted to build Bridge for Jamni and Betwa. Tenders have been passed for the same, I would like to thank Madhya Pradesh government and the Government of India for this project", he said. (ANI)

