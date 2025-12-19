New Delhi, December 19: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Narendra Modi-led Union government has set an ambitious target for India to emerge as the world's leading nation across all sectors by 2047, the year marking 100 years of Independence. Shah was speaking at the CREDAI National Conclave in the national capital.

"Modi ji has set this goal that by 2047, when India is celebrating the centenary of its independence, we should create such an India that is first in the world in every field," Amit Shah said while speaking at the event. He highlighted that substantial progress has been made over the past 11 years in developing next-generation infrastructure. Flagship initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and Parvatmala have significantly strengthened urban development and laid out a clear roadmap to position India among the world's leading infrastructure countries. ‘Traditional Medicine Can Help Restore Balance in Life, Health and Work’, Says PM Narendra Modi at Second WHO Global Summit.

"Over the past 11 years, many important works have been done for next generation infrastructure. Initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Bharatmala, Sagarmala, and Parvatmala have strengthened urban development and infrastructure and prepared a roadmap to take India towards the countries with the best infrastructure in the world," he said. WHO Global Summit: PM Narendra Modi Participates in 2nd WHO Summit on Traditional Medicine, to Launch Several Initiatives for AYUSH Sector (Watch Video).

Shah further stated that the central government, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is pursuing an ambitious and forward-looking approach to urban development, with a strong emphasis on responsible real estate development. He called on developers and industry bodies such as CREDAI to work together toward a shared vision of sustainable, responsible growth. "The Government of India, under the leadership of Modi ji, is moving forward with great vision in the field of urban development, and a large part of the vision is on responsible developers. So, we all together, through CREDAI and such organisations, move forward toward responsible developers," Shah said.

