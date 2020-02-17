National Cyber Security Strategy to Go for Cabinet Nod Soon: Pant

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The draft of National Cyber Security Strategy 2020, that envisages creating a secure cyberspace in India, is ready and will soon be sent to key ministries for comments before seeking the Cabinet approval, an official said on Monday.

"We have got industry inputs, the draft of the (National Cyber Security) strategy is ready, we'll do a quick round of sending it to some 2-3 critical ministries and we will put up to the Cabinet for release to the public. The vision of the strategy ... is to ensure a safe, secure, resilient, trusted and vibrant cyberspace for India's prosperity," National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant said at an Assocham event.

He said that there is need to create separate cadre of cyber security specialists from IT personnel because those who roll out IT infrastructure are generally unable to detect the flaws.

The National Cyber Security Strategy 2020 is being prepared to fill the gaps and meet the target envisaged in National Cyber Security Policy 2020.

Pant said that trials are also going on to use face or iris recognition before processing of payments through mobile phone.

"Once the trials are successful, it can be implemented by banks," he said.

Huawei India CEO Jay Chen said industry has an increased responsibility of creating a safe cyber environment and global security standards that are evolving should be at the heart of the digital ecosystem.

He said, India is actively walking towards a National Cyber Security Policy which is imperative for the goal of a USD 5 trillion economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)