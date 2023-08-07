National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year to promote and honour the rich heritage of traditional handloom weaving in India. Bollywood celebrities have been seen wearing handloom sarees at public events, award functions, and even in their daily lives, adding to the allure and charm of these traditional weaves. National Handloom Day 2023 Celebrations: Around 500 Women To Take Part in the London Saree Walkathon To Promote Indian Handloom.

Bollywood divas who were known for their admiration for handloom sarees:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is renowned for her fashion-forward choices. She frequently embraced handloom sarees in her wardrobe and made numerous public appearances wearing them, setting trends for her fans to follow.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has always expressed her love for handloom sarees. She has been seen donning handwoven sarees on various occasions, adding a touch of elegance and grace to her looks.

Dia Mirza

The former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza is known for her eco-friendly and sustainable choices. She often chooses handloom sarees for red-carpet events and social gatherings, promoting ethical fashion.

Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon always gathers all the eyeballs with her beautiful outfits. She has been spotted in exquisite handloom sarees on several occasions.

Vidya Balan

Talking about Handloom sarees, how can we forget about Vidya Balan? She has always been a vocal advocate of Indian handloom sarees. She often graces events and promotions in handwoven sarees, promotional traditional weaves from different regions of India