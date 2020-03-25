Nationwide Lockdown: MHA Issues Guidelines for Penalties, Offences

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday in its guidelines for the lockdown also gave details about penalties and offences, which will be applicable during 21-day long lockdown across the country.Offences and penalties under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 include punishment for obstruction, false claim, punishment for misappropriation of money or materials, false warning.During this period the government departments and staff may also face action in case offences done by departments of the government in case of failure of the officer in duty or his connivance at the contravention of the provisions of the Act, etc.Under Section 188 of the IPC, the Ministry stated: "Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant -- whoever, knowing that, by an order promulgated by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such order, he is directed to abstain from a certain act or to take certain order with certain property in his possession or under his management, disobeys such direction, shall, if such if such disobedience causes or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, or risk of obstruction, annoyance or injury, to any person lawfully employed, be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month or with fine which may extend to Rs 200, or with both; and if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or with both." (ANI)

