Naxal, Involved in Murder of MLA KS Rao, Surrenders Before Police

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Jipro Habika, a Naxal who was involved in the murder of MLA KS Rao in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police here on Wednesday.Habika joined the banned CPI (Maoist) group in 2012.Presently, he was working as Area Committee Member of Gumma Area Committee and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakhs announced by the Odisha government. (ANI)

