Neena Gupta Shares Secret Hair Care Tip Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Actor Neena Gupta on Sunday shared a little beauty trick to hide those ageing white hair, as getting it fixed from a parlour isn't an option during the lockdown period.The 60-year-old star shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "Apna raaz khud hi khol diya buddhu ladki."In the video, the actor is seen talking from her 'mountain house' and admitted of having no parlour nearby nor a chance to go to one amid the lockdown time."Aap ek lashes wala marscara lelo and apne baalo ke age aage lagalo," the 'Badhaai Ho' actor said.Applying mascara to the growing white hair is the trick Neena tried to look presentable in the video calls she had to do while practicing self-isolation.A few days back, it was noted that the actor had posted a detailed video on Instagram talking about beauty secrets one can follow while self-quarantined.In the video, the 'Panga' actor expressed that it is time to do everything by ourselves. She also urged her followers to stay indoors and concluded the video by saying "We are all in the same boat, so it is fine". The 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' actor is quite active on social media platforms and has 424k followers on Instagram to date. (ANI)

