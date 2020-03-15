New Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal Looks to Improve 'team Culture'

London [UK], Mar 15 (ANI): Bangladesh's newly appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal said his top priority will be improving the team's culture.On March 8, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Iqbal as ODI captain.While calling for collective efforts after taking the reigns from Mashrafe Mortaza, the opening batsman said that the side will take one step at a time."I want to improve on our team culture, so that with time, you can see results in that aspect. We get more disciplined and work harder, minimise our mistakes. When I think how I will take this team forward, the first thing that comes to mind is that we have to fix all our off the-field issues," ESPNcricinfo quoted Iqbal as saying."I want to take small steps to improve ourselves," Iqbal said. "How we can improve our training, how much better can we play as a team, how can I contribute to someone else's process, and vice-versa. This is my starting point. We will take it one step at a time," he added.Bangladesh recently thrashed Zimbabwe in a two-match T20 series. The Tigers whitewashed Zimbabwe in ODI series and defeated the side in the only Test. (ANI)

