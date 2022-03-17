New Delhi, March 17: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to file a status report in a cheating case in which a company has alleged that its former employees had siphoned off around Rs 20 crore.

The complainant company alleged that the police were trying to shield the accused persons, and one of the reasons was that a prime accused in the case was married to a senior police officer. Hence, it sought the transfer of the case from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh asked the police to file a status report in the case within four weeks and listed it for further hearing on April 25.

Advocate Rajesh Mahajan, representing the police, informed the court that the investigation was on the verge of completion and the police would be submitting its final report/charge sheet within six weeks.

The court was hearing a petition by Okaya Infocom Pvt Ltd which said that an FIR was registered with the EOW against its former employees for allegedly hatching a conspiracy by dishonestly erecting a parallel business using the firm's resources, infrastructure and goodwill, and siphoning off funds by cheating it to the tune of Rs 19-20 crore.

Senior advocate Vivek Sood and lawyer Rushab Aggarwal, representing the petitioner company, contended that since the registration of the FIR in October 2019, no concrete action had been taken against the accused. They were neither apprehended nor arrested to effect the recovery of information and funds, they alleged.

“Most importantly also because wife of one of the prime accused persons is a senior serving Additional DCP-level officer in Delhi Police which sufficiently proves that the shoddy investigation conducted by the Delhi Police has been on account of some undue influence and is tainted with malice and with the intent to derive benefit to the accused persons. Therefore, the only possibility of unearthing the truth is through a free and fair investigation by a neutral and independent agency under the monitoring of this court,” the petition alleged.

