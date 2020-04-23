Neymar Always Reliable when the Big Matches Come Around: Tuchel

Paris [France], April 23 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Neymar saying that the latter is "always reliable when the big matches come around"."Ney is always the key, in attack and in defence. I must really say that he is always reliable when the big matches come around," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.The manager recalled the last match played by his team, on March 11, behind closed doors, against Borussia Dortmund before the coronavirus pandemic.PSG had ousted Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League with 3-2 (aggregate). Tuchel said Neymar works hard and was taking responsibilities in the match. "He works hard, he's always there, he's very intelligent, he controls the passes. We saw that his capacities increased after the first match against Dortmund. Sadly, he was injured before that and hadn't played before the first leg," he said."But between the two legs he improved physically and his capacities were enhanced. He gave everybody the impression that he was there, that he was taking on his responsibilities. That gave everybody the right impression: to me, to the team on the pitch, and it's great," Tuchel added. (ANI)

