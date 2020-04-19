Neymar Jr Transfer Update: PSG Prepare Massive Contract to Keep Brazilian at the Club

Neymar Jr (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Neymar Jr’s future at PSG has been a topic of debate for quite some time as the Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint Germain. The 28-year-old's former side Barcelona have emerged as the preferred destination but the team from Paris are trying their best to keep him at the club for a few more years. It is reported that PSG are working on a new massive contract for the Brazilian which will see him get a significant pay raise. Barcelona Legend Xavi Vouches For Neymar's Return.

According to a report from The Sun, Paris Saint Germain are willing to fight for Neymar and keep him at the club for a foreseeable future. The Parisians are ready to offer the Brazilian £640,000 a week in order to persuade him from leaving in the summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move back to Camp Nou and PSG are hoping a big-money move can keep him at the French capital. Neymar Jr Gives Thumbs Up to Barcelona Return During Summer Transfer Window.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a record transfer fee and since then has been linked with a return to the Spanish side. Recently, Barcelona legend Xavi said that he would welcome the Brazilian at the club stating that he would make a difference.

Neymar Jr has missed a few months of action due to injury but when fully fit, the Brazilian has been PSG’s best player. In 22 appearances this season, the 28-year-old has been involved in 28 goals in all competitions scoring 18 and assisting 10 times. Barcelona are also looking at Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez to replace Luis Suarez at the club.