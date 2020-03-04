Neymar is Calmer Now, Getting Ready for Game Against Lyon: Tuchel

Leeds [UK], Mar 4 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Neymar is 'calmer now' after receiving a red card during the club's match against Bordeaux.Neymar received a red card on February 24 during PSG's 4-3 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1. The Brazilian served a suspension during PSG's 4-0 thrashing of Dijon FCO on Saturday."He [Neymar] is calmer now. In Bordeaux he had a good match, unfortunately with a red card. It was not good, but it was like that," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.Neymar has been named in the club's squad which will take on Lyon on Thursday.Tuchel said it is important that Neymar is with them in this 'decisive phase'."I have a feeling that he is calmer. He's getting ready for tomorrow's game, he's going to play, it's necessary. The most important thing is that he plays, that he is with us in this decisive phase. I am happy to play with him in Lyon," he said. (ANI)

