Nine FIRs Against 11 People for Violating Home Quarantine Rules in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Nine FIRs were registered against 11 people for allegedly flouting home quarantine rules in Delhi's Shahdara district on Sunday, police said.

A physical verification of the people put on home quarantine was conducted and eleven among them were not found at their homes, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

Nine cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgate of by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against them for violating home quarantine rules, Gupta said.

As many as 517 addresses were verified in the district on Sunday, he said.

Earlier, two cases were registered when those advised for home quarantine were found violating the rules, Gupta said.

