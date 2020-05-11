Nissan Resumes Vehicle Dispatches to Dealerships in Green, Orange Zones

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Automaker Nissan India on Monday said it has started despatching vehicles from Chennai-based plant to its dealerships in green and orange zones across the country.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL), the marketing and sales arm of the company, has also reopened its office in Gurugram as per local government guidelines, the company said in a statement.

“Health and safety remain our topmost priority and we are cognisant that precaution is best cure during this challenging situation," NMIPL MD Rakesh Srivastava said.

In continuation to the company's customer centric approach, adhering to all local government guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, the automaker has commenced operations across India as part of business continuity plan, he added.

All staff at dealerships and service centres have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure health and hygiene of all stakeholders, the company said.

The Chennai-based alliance plant -- Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL)-- has resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4.

RNAIPL meets the domestic vehicle demands for Renault, Datsun and Nissan in India, and it has also grown as a major export hub tapping into car markets of 106 countries.

The plant has an installed production capacity of 4.8 lakh vehicles per year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)