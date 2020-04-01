Nizamuddin Meet Organisers Should Be Punished: Goa CM

Panaji, Apr 1 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the organisers of last month's Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi should be punished for holding the event.

Talking to reporters, he said that due to the mistake committed by some people, the entire nation is facing its consequences.

"They should be punishedAt Nizammuddin, what they have done should not have been done. I feel that they should be punished," he said.

Sawant confirmed that nine members of the Jamaat had arrived in Goa before March 15.

"I have told the Inspector General of Police to search for the Jamaat members. I have also spoken to the police stations," he said.

The chief minister said that nine Jamaat members, who have been identified, came to Goa via Kerala and Gujarat. PTI

