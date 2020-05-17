No Pending Permission or Consent for Any Train: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that his government has no pending permission or consent for any train.Speaking to ANI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal and said, "On Friday he (Railway Minister Piyush Goyal) said that Chhattisgarh has demanded only 10 trains, this turned out to be a lie. We had demanded for 30 trains, nine of which have already reached Chhattisgarh. We have no pending permission/consent for any train."He said, "Consent has to be sought from both states-one sending the train and one receiving it. Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka haven't given us their consent yet. Whose govt is in all these states? It's neither the time to do politics nor give challenge. It's time to fight Corona together."In an interview to ANI on Thursday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had said, "Indian Railways has provided 1,200 trains exclusively earmarked to run the 'Shramik Special trains' for our migrant labourers to take them back to their homes."It pains me that while Uttar Pradesh has already given permission for 400 trains, Bihar 200 trains which have departed for their respective states, there are several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, that are not giving enough permissions for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their states," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)