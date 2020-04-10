One More COVID-19 Case in Jharkhand's Bokaro, State Count at 14

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, said State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Thursday.The Ranchi administration had earlier announced that Hindpiri locality of the city is being sealed for the next 72 hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area.According to officials, there are seven positive coronavirus cases in Ranchi, six of whom belong to one family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)