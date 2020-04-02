One More Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Manipur, Had Attended Nizamuddin Event

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): One more person has tested positive for coronavirus, the second case in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday.The Chief Minister informed media that the patient contracted the infection while attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi."One more COVID-19 positive case in Manipur who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at two. Some are at quarantine centres and under observation," said CM Singh.Earlier, a 23-year-old woman from Manipur, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)