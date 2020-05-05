Over 1,000 Workers Arrive Lucknow from Maharashtra in Special Train

Lucknow, May 5 (PTI) Over 1,000 migrant workers arrived Lucknow on Tuesday morning in a special train from Maharashtra's Akola district where they were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, over 3,000 labourers stuck in Maharashtra were brought to Uttar Pradesh in three special trains. On Sunday, over 2,000 workers arrived from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation MD Raj Shekhar said 54 buses were deployed to take 1,195 Akola workers to districts of Jalaun, Kannauj, Allahabad, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Jaunpur on Tuesday.

Earlier briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi had said so far, nearly 65,000 labourers and students have been brought to the state or sent to other places.

“Over 10 trains have brought labourers from other states to UP,” he said.

Awasthi said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has told them that in coming days, Indians stranded abroad are likely to return, for which screening and quarantine facilities should be ensured.

