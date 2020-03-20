Over 13000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in US, Fatalities 200

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States has reached 13,680 and 200 people have died so far, said John Hopkins University on Friday.A day earlier, the university reported about 9,345 confirmed cases, with 150 fatalities.The state of Washington is the worst-hit US region where 74 people died of COVID-19.The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)

