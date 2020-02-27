Paddy Will Be Procured if Token is Issued: Baghel

Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday that rice will be purchased from farmers who were issued tokens even though the procurement drive ended on February 20.

The BJP and other opposition parties had alleged that even after farmers were issued procurement tokens, they could not sell their produce within the stipulated period due to mismanagement at paddy procurement centres.

Replying to the debate on themotionofthankson the Governor's address, Baghel highlighted various schemes of his government. After the discussion, themotionwas passed with a voice vote.

"The farmers who have been issued tokens, their paddy will be purchased. In every district, secretary-level officers will carry out inspection following which the paddy will be purchased," Baghel assured.

A record 83 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of paddy was procured at support price in this Kharif season, the CM said.

The state government has made repeated requests to the Centre seeking permission to set up units for the production of Bioethanol using surplus paddy, but the permission is being granted only for a year, he claimed.

It will not be profitable for an investor if he invests Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crores for only a year, but if permission was granted for regular production of bioethanol, farmers would fetch a good price for monsoon as well as summer paddy crop, he said.

His government had adopted a a three-pronged policy of 'trust, development and security' in naxal-affected areas which has yielded better results in winning faith of tribals and common people and naxal incidents have drastically declined in the state, Baghel said.

Schools which were shut for the last 13 years in Naxal-affected areas such as Tadmetla and Jagargunda (in Sukma district) were reopened and 305 children are studying in these schools, the CM said.

Not a single incident of naxal violence took place during the recently held panchayat elections in Dantewada and Sukma areas, he pointed out.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik accused the Congress government of not fulfilling its poll promise to waive loans of farmers completely.

After the chief minister's reply, BJP legislators staged a walk out, stating that Baghel did not speak on recent damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

