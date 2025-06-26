New Delhi, June 26: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday lauded the efforts of passport authorities across India and abroad on the occasion of the 13th Passport Seva Divas, while announcing major advancements in the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) and the nationwide rollout of e-Passports.

In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted the transformation in passport services under the pillars of "Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan", calling them central to achieving Viksit Bharat. "Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan are three key pillars of governance that would lead us to a Viksit Bharat. They are all reflected with prominence in our Passport Seva Programme," he said. He noted that passport delivery had seen a dramatic shift over the past decade, with passport issuance rising from 91 lakh in 2014 to 1.46 crore in 2024. E-Passport: India Launches First Phase of Next-Gen Digital Passport in 13 Cities To Boost Travel Document Security, Nationwide Implementation Expected by Mid-2025.

The Minister informed that Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0 has already been rolled out across the country, bringing in high-end, emerging technologies to improve efficiency and transparency. "In line with the Government of India's commitment to deliver the next level of citizen-centric service, I am delighted to inform that we have rolled out PSP V2.0 across the country," he said. He added that pilot testing of the Global PSP V2.0 is also underway and will be implemented in phases in all Indian embassies and consulates.

Jaishankar called the e-Passport initiative a major milestone, easing travel and expediting immigration clearances with its contactless chip-based data reading. He also cited the launch of the mPassport Police App, which has reduced police verification time to 5-7 days in 25 States and Union Territories. He said that in the last year, 10 new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) were opened, including the 450th POPSK in Kushinagar in April 2025. "We have reached the remotest areas of our country through our mobile van facilities, which have enhanced the ease of passport services for citizens living in far-flung areas," he added. Haryana to Modernise Registration Offices on Lines of Passport Seva Kendras.

EAM S Jaishankar Announces Passport Seva Program 2.0

Jaishankar said these efforts have empowered workers and professionals to access global opportunities, strengthening India's global workforce footprint. Jaishankar congratulated everyone associated with the passport delivery ecosystem in a post on X. "I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone at Passport Offices (PO), Passport Seva Kendras (PSK), Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) and all partners of Passport Seva Programme, including the Department of Posts, India Security Press at Nashik, State Police authorities, our service providers and others for their dedication," he said.

