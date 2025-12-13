Washington, DC [US], December 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has renewed his pledge to back primary challenges against Indiana Republicans who opposed proposed redistricting changes, singling out state Senate GOP leader Rodric Bray after the measure failed to advance, The Hill reported.

In remarks posted early Saturday, Trump criticised Republican members of the Indiana State Senate for voting against a map aimed at bolstering the party's position in the US House of Representatives.

"Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves," he wrote.

"Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be "primaried," and I will be there to help!"

"Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!" he added.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Indiana lawmakers since the state Senate voted 19-31 against the House-passed redistricting proposal, with 21 Republicans joining 10 Democrats to defeat the measure, according to The Hill.

He has also suggested that Bray's leadership position could be under threat following the vote.

Ahead of the decision, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith warned senators that the Trump administration could withhold federal funding from the state if the redistricting effort did not succeed.

The Indiana dispute has unfolded as several other states, including California, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, face their own redistricting battles.

Both parties are seeking to strengthen their prospects ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz echoed the president's stance after the vote, warning lawmakers who opposed the plan of imminent primary challenges.

"We'll be launching primary challenges against every last traitor who voted no, effective immediately! Pack your bags, your time is up!" he wrote.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun later offered his support to the Trump administration's efforts to challenge dissenting Republicans.

"I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump. Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences," Braun wrote.

"I will be working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers," he added.

Trump is expected to play a prominent role in campaigning ahead of the 2026 elections following a series of Republican losses in 2025, The Hill reported.

While some GOP lawmakers in other states have backed his efforts to unseat incumbents he considers disloyal, others have expressed concern over the approach.

Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels criticised the strategy, questioning its impact on party unity.

"It's an odd way to try to build a party, let alone one that can act and legislate," he said.

"They'd be a lot better advised, I think, to spend time trying to deliver results on things that are troubling the American people as opposed to shooting allies in the back," he added. (ANI)

