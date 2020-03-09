Pescara Players Wear Face Masks to Counter Virus in Italian Match

Rome, Mar 9 (AFP) Players of Italian Serie B team Pescara wore protective surgical masks before their game against Benevento on Sunday in an attempt to counter the effects of the deadly coronavirus.

However, they were then banned from keeping them on when the referee insisted such masks were against the rules.

"Concerned about the health of our players and that of our opponents, we went onto the pitch with protective masks," the club tweeted.

They posted photos of the warm-up which showed all of the players wearing masks.

"They were only removed at the insistence of the referee because they were not provided for in the regulations," said the Pescara club.

Neither Pescara nor Benevento are located in the regions of Italy worst affected by the coronavirus which has so far killed 366 people in the country. (AFP)

