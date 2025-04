Colombo, April 5: Several key agreements, including on defence cooperation and development of Trincomalee as an energy hub, were signed following the bilateral discussions held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, on Saturday. Other MoUs signed included on Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power; on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation; on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province; on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine and on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi also announced comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually; India's grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura; the Exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025; as well as the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring. PM Narendra Modi Honoured With Sri Lanka's Highest Award 'Mitra Vibushana' (See Pic and Video).

The two leaders also jointly e-inaugurated High Impact Community Development Project in the field of agriculture, a first-of-its-kind 5000 MT temperature controlled warehouse in Dambulla and supply of 5000 solar rooftop units to religious places that span across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka. They also participated in the virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the launch of the 120 MW Sampur Solar Project.

Some other key projects built with Indian assistance that will be inaugurated during PM Modi's ongoing visit include inauguration of upgraded railway track of Maho-Omanthai railway line and the launch of Construction of Signalling System for Maho-Anuradhapura railway line; The visit of the Indian Prime Minister, undertaken at the invitation of President Dissanayake, reaffirms the shared vision of 'Friendship of Centuries – Commitment to a Prosperous Future' between the two nations. PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan President at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Presidential Secretary Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, along with other senior officials also participated in the delegation-level talks.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, along with several other senior officials of the government of India. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by President Dissanayake upon his arrival at the Presidential Secretariat.

The official welcoming ceremony for PM Modi took place at the Independence Square in Colombo, under the patronage of President Dissanayake. In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was ceremoniously escorted to Independence Square with a Police Mounted Guard of honour, following which he was warmly welcomed by President Dissanayake.

The Prime Minister was received with full state honours, including a ceremonial guard of honour and gun salute, in recognition of his State Visit to the island nation. Subsequently, PM Modi inspected the Sri Lanka Armed Forces Guard of Honour.

