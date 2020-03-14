PM to Take Part in Video Conference of All SAARC Countries to Fight Covid-19 in Region

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Two days after he proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part at a video conference of all SAARC member countries on Sunday to fight Covid-19 in the region. "Coming together for common good! On 15 March at 1700 IST, PM Narendra Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. Prime Minister had on Friday said that the SAARC countries can lead the way in the fight against the deadly virus and set an example for the world. "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet," he had said.The move was welcomed by leaders of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and also by the Afghan government Pakistan also gave a positive response with the spokesperson of its Foreign Ministry stating in a tweet that threat of Covid-19 requires coordinated efforts at the global and regional level."We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue," the spokesperson had said.The WHO has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. (ANI)

