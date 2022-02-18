'Bigg Boss 15' fame and fitness enthusiast Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently shooting for a new project, has shared a workout video. Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the video in which he is doing push-ups against the backdrop of hills. Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant Who’s Part of Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Pratik has been praised many times for his fitness and physique. The latest video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering the attention of social media users. Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Thanks Everyone For All The Support, Netizens Say He’s The Real Winner Of The Show (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

his morning workout 🥰😶😳 loooking sooooo hot😳🥵🥵🥵#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/nI9rGg64Zw — Aditi | PratikFam Loves Pratik❤ (@4Pratiksehajpal) February 18, 2022

On the work front, Pratik is shooting for a new project with television personalities Niti Taylor and Suyyash Rai. Niti also posted a photo with Pratik and Suyyash in a car.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)