President to Inaugurate Surajkund Crafts Fair Today, Himachal Pradesh 'theme State' for This Year

Chandigarh [India], Feb 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2020 in Faridabad on Saturday, said Union Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathi.Tripathi stated that Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will preside over the inauguration ceremony on Saturday at 11 am.He said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Haryana Tourism Minister, Kanwar Pal and Ambassador of the Embassy of Uzbekistan Farhod Arziev will also be present on the occasion along with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Chairman of Haryana Tourism Corporation Randhir Golan, and MLA Seema Trikha.Tripathi said that Himachal Pradesh is the theme state of this year's Surajkund Mela, showcasing its rich and unique cultural heritage through various crafts of the state. He added that hundreds of artists from Himachal Pradesh will perform various folk arts and dances.He also said that special buses are arranged to facilitate the visitors. Last year, more than 30 countries from Europe, Africa and Asia participated in the fair.He informed that an MoU was signed between the Surajkund Mela Authority and the British Council this year and the Surajkund Mela will host artists and craftsmen from England for the first time.In addition, more than 30 countries will be part of this fair, including Uzbekistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Senegal, Zambia, Comoros, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, South Africa, Austria, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Niger, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Ghana, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Morocco, Palestine, Bhutan, Uganda, Armenia, Maldives, Sudan, Kenya and The Democratic Republic of Congo.Tripathi said that that the Surajkund International Crafts Mela was organised for the first time in 1987 to showcase the richness and diversity of handicrafts, handlooms and cultural heritage of India.He said that the fair is organised jointly by the Surajkund Mela Authority, Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs and Government of Haryana.He said that the fair helps thousands of craftsmen across India to showcase their art and products to the audience coming across the world. He informed that the online tickets for the fair are made available for the convenience of visitors.Moreover, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana Tourism Department Vijai Vardhan said that the mela ground is arranged over 40 acres of land and around thousand sites are arranged for artisans visiting across the world.He added that the participation of England in the fair will enhance the participation of other countries across the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)