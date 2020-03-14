Prevention is Better Than Cure: Kohli Urges Fans to Take All Precautions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Prevention is better than cure, said India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday as he urged fans to take all the precautionary measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak.Kohli took to Twitter to write: "Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone."The deadly virus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.Cricket also had to bear the brunt of the spread of COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to commence on March 29, has also been suspended until April 15.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

