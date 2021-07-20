A day after celebrating her birthday, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans with glimpses of her quiet birthday celebrations, thanking them and her husband Nick Jonas for making her day special. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating her special day in London. "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets," the 'Fashion' star captioned the post. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate 3 Years of Engagement by Sharing Unseen Pictures on Instagram!.

Continuing with her note of gratitude, Priyanka shared what lesson she had learnt from life as she stepped into the next year. "This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren't here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies," the former Miss World wrote. Celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif and more than one billion fans liked the post within a few hours of it being posted, while many left lovable comments. Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra on Her 39th Birthday With an Adorable Post, Says ‘I Love You’.

A day ago, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas marked his wife's birthday on his Instagram handle in the sweetest way possible. He shared two pictures of the 'Bajirao Mastani' star. One of the pictures showed Priyanka looking exquisite in a white and pink saree as she posed glamorously for the camera while another one featured Priyanka as a child, but that too saw her draped in a pink and white saree.

Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Celebration Photos

Nick captioned his post as, "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', which is being directed by the Russo Brothers.

