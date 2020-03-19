Quarantined Students in Hyderabad Stage Protest over Lack of Facilities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As many as 100 students who were quarantined in Hyderabad on their arrival from abroad, staged a protest on Thursday against the authorities over lack of facilities. The students quarantined in different government hostels said they are not being provided with adequate water and food. "Around 100 students who had arrived from different countries yesterday to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad were quarantined in government hostels. The authorities didn't even provide us adequate water and food. In all the hostels' basic facilities are missing," said Sai, a student from the UK told ANI.The students present in the protests demanded the authorities to send them back to their homes as they are not experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19."A few also left from the hostels. Today We have staged a protest and demand to send us to our residences as no one from us is having COVID-19 symptoms," Sai added.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao said people coming from abroad will be home quarantined. Seven more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Telangana on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13.All seven people are Indonesian nationals, who had previously travelled from New Delhi to Ramagundem in Telangana. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

