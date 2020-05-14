Rahul Gandhi Tweets Heart-wrenching Video of Labourers, Says Will Ensure Them All Help

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party will raise voices of migrant labourers and ensure they get help as their livelihood was adversely impacted due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, posted a heart-wrenching video of labourers on Twitter with a song in the background, urging the government to help them to reach their native places."Darkness is deep and it is a tough time. Have patience we will stand in their security. We will keep raising their voice and will ensure they get every possible help. They are not ordinary people but they are flag of country's self-respect. We will never let it bow down," the Congress leader tweeted along with the video.As the first phase of lockdown was enforced from March 25, hundreds of migrants labourers, who used to do daily wage jobs in cities started to march towards their native places on foot as public transport was suspended.Presently, Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains in coordination with states to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their native places. (ANI)

