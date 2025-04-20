Boston, April 20: Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Saturday (local time). During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Brown University in Rhode Island, where he will interact with faculty members and students. He is also expected to interact with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had informed about Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US in a post on X, stating, " Former Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students." This marks Rahul Gandhi's second visit to the US in recent months. In September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US. Rahul Gandhi Opens Up About Deeper Motivations Behind His Political Path, Says Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Pursuit of Truth’ Inspires His Political Journey (Watch Video).

During his visit, he travelled to Dallas, where he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and addressed the members of the Indian diaspora. From Dallas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled to Washington, D.C., where he interacted with students and faculty at Georgetown University. This was Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after he became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi's previous visit had stirred a political storm after his remarks about scrapping the reservation system in India once the country becomes a "fair place." National Herald Case: Mallikarjun Kharge Alleges Vendetta in ED Chargesheet, Says ‘Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Named Under Conspiracy’.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives in US

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi received a warm welcome at Boston Logan International Airport, Boston, USA. pic.twitter.com/bn5b3RZHDI — Congress (@INCIndia) April 19, 2025

He also reiterated the need for a caste census, arguing that 90 percent of the country's population--OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis--lacks adequate representation, which he described as the "elephant in the room." When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90 percent of India--OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's really the elephant in the room," Gandhi said.

