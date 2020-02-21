Rain Delays Start of Final Session of First Test Between India and NZ

Wellington, Feb 21 (PTI) Thunderstorm followed by rain in the middle of the tea break delayed the start of the final session on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India were 122 for 5 at tea after Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field at the Basin Reserve.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were batting on 38 and 10 respectively at the tea break.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets for 38 runs while Tim Southee and Trent Boult got one each. PTI

