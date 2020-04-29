Rain Disrupts Normalcy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Heavy rain pounded the city disrupting normal life on Wednesday leading to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

The cloudy weather since Tuesday afternoon resulted in the heavy downpour early in the morning.

Within three hours of rain, trees were uprooted in at least eight places such as Koramangala, Vyalikaval, Bagalgunte, Garudachar Palya and JB Nagar, while water gushed into many houses in the low-lying areas.

Areas which were affected were Koramangala, HSR Layout, KS Garden in Murugeshpalya, Konanakunte, Srinivasanagar and Vishwapriya Layout.

The compound wall of an apartment came down crashing in Attiguppe ward. However, no loss to human life has been reported so far.

Hailstorm was also witnessed in some parts of the city.

According to the meteorological department, the city received 30.7 mm rain, Kempegowda International Airport recorded 28.5 mm rain and the HAL Airport received 89.2 mm rain.

The sources in the meteorological department said the rain was due to a trough from north to south covering most parts of Karnataka.

They added that Karnataka would receive good rainfall in the next four to five days.

