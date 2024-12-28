Jaipur, December 28: The BJP government of Rajasthan has decided to dissolve nine districts formed by the previous Congress dispensation, saying they were neither "practical" nor in "public interest". Three new divisions were also dissolved in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday. The state will now only have seven divisions and 41 districts, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Law Minister Jogaram Patel said.

In another decision taken in the cabinet meeting, CET scores would be valid for three years in Rajasthan, instead of one year. The state Congress leadership has condemned the decision and said that it will move court if needed. The previous Ashok Gehlot government had formed 17 new districts and three new divisions. It had also issued a notification for three new districts, which is also being cancelled by the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. Rajasthan BJP Government Lifts 52-Year-Old Ban on Govt Employees Taking Part in RSS Activities.

Minister Jogaram Patel said that decisions were taken on the basis of a report by a cabinet sub-committee and an expert committee set up for the purpose. He said, "The committee found that these newly formed districts are not practical, these districts are not in the public interest. These districts are putting an unnecessary burden on the Rajasthan government. These districts have no utility at all." Patel said that the Congress government formed the new districts and divisions solely for political gains.

Availability of financial resources, administrative requirements, law and order, cultural harmony etc. was not taken into consideration, he said. The minister said the previous government neither created necessary posts in the offices for the new districts nor constructed office buildings. He said that the government has decided to retain Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Phalodi and Salumbhar from among the districts created by the Congress.

The cabinet has decided not to retain nine newly created districts -- Anupgarh, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur Rural, Jodhpur Rural, Kekri, Neem Ka Thana, Sanchore and Shahpura. Banswara, Pali and Sikar divisions were dissolved by the state cabinet. It has also decided to cancel three new districts -- Malpura, Sujangarh and Kuchaman City, which were announced just before the elections. Patel said that the government has taken the decision after considering all aspects of administration. Rajasthan Minister Patel Defends Cabinet Decision to Annul New Districts.

Condemning the BJP government's decision, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The decision of the BJP government to cancel nine out of the new districts created by our government is an example of indiscretion and mere political vengeance." Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully also slammed the decision. "We strongly condemn this decision and the Congress party and the common people of Rajasthan will protest against this decision. There are winter holidays in the court. Such a decision was taken hastily so that no one could go to the court and could not even file a PIL. If required, we will also approach the court," Dotasra told reporters at a press conference.

Jully said that the Congress will start a mass movement to get the government to revert the decision. "We will raise voices against the decision in the assembly. From the road to the assembly, we will not let BJP sit in peace. This decision is anti-people. They have killed the rights of the people." Patel said that other important decisions regarding the development of the state were also taken at the meeting at Chief Minister's Office. There was no discussion, he said, on cancelling the Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment exam in the cabinet meeting.

The minister added that the cabinet has decided to reorganise the panchayat, panchayat samitis and district councils in the state. Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said in a press conference that Schedule-1 of Rule 14 of Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, were amended to make the validity of Common Eligibility Test scores valid for three years in Rajasthan.

