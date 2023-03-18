Jaipur, March 18: Two persons were killed and five others were missing on Saturday after a group was swept away by a strong water current while crossing the Chambal river on foot in Rajasthan's Karauli district, officials said.

Police said that 10 people have been rescued out of the 17 belonging to two families of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district who stepped into the river thinking the water level was shallow.

Superintendent of Police P Karauli Narayan Togas said the bodies of a man, identified as Devkinandan, and a woman, Kallo, were fished out from the river while five persons were still missing and were feared drowned.

Karauli District Collector Ankit Kumar said that the 17 people from Madhya Pradesh were going to the Kaila Devi fair and were swept away while crossing the Chambal river.

“Of them, 10 people were rescued safely,” he said, adding that a search and rescue operation is on to find the five missing people. Mandayal police station sub-inspector Jagdish said that besides deploying a team of divers, the help of local villagers and other people was being taken.