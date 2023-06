Berlin's public prosecutor's office is initiating investigations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, according to reports. The investigation apparently relates to allegations of sexual assault.According to reports by different media outlets, there are now official criminal charges against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.

Berlin daily Tagesspiegel first reported on Wednesday that the public prosecutor's office in the German capital has initiated investigations, which were announced behind closed doors to the members of the legal committee in the Berlin House of Representatives by the Berlin Senator for Justice, Felor Badenberg.

According to Tagesspiegel and Bild, the public prosecutor's office is investigating several criminal charges against the Rammstein singer, accused of having violated Section 177 of the German Criminal Code, which deals with sexual assault, and rape.

Another Berlin daily, B.Z., reports that the investigations are based on two reports of different alleged crimes. One was received by the Berlin police, the other was made directly to the public prosecutor's office.

Several women have accused Rammstein's Till Lindemann of sexual assault and abuse of power.

Young women were reportedly selected during the band's concerts and asked if they wanted to come to after-show parties. According to some women, there were also sexual acts, sometimes under the influence of drugs.

Till Lindemann has firmly rejected the allegations against him. His lawyers have announced that legal action will be pursued in reaction to all accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against the Rammstein singer.

Rammstein is one of Germany's most successful bands, with regular international tours.

