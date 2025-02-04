Tirupati February 4: The Tirumala town in Tirupati district has been decorated and beautified with electric lights and floral arrangements as it gears up for the grand celebration of Ratha Saptami at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tuesday. The temple town radiates a festive spirit, with decorations enhancing the temple's grandeur in honour of the special occasion. Devotees have already started gathering in large numbers, filling the galleries near the temple in anticipation of the Vahana Sevas, the traditional procession of deities on various vehicles. Ratha Saptami 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Magha Saptami Greetings, Images, Messages, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Surya Jayanti.

The procession will begin at 5 AM, offering a spiritual spectacle for the devotees. Despite the cold weather, pilgrims from across the region have been arriving in huge numbers, eager to participate in the revered rituals. The Ratha Saptami celebrations, marked by the Vahana Sevas, are expected to attract a massive turnout, making it a day of both devotion and visual delight. Ratha Saptami is celebrated with grandeur and devotion in Tirumala and is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. Ratha Saptami 2024 Messages in Marathi, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Share With Your Loved Ones on Surya Jayanti.

This festival, known as "Surya Jayanti" or "Mini-Brahmotsavam," marks the Sun's transition into the northern hemisphere and symbolises energy, vitality, and spiritual illumination. In 2025, Rathasapthami will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, with a series of divine rituals and grand vahanam processions throughout the day. The highlight of Rathasaptami is the day-long Vahanam processions, during which Lord Venkateswara is beautifully adorned and taken on various celestial vehicles, each representing deep spiritual significance.

